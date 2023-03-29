Renowned artist to showcase history-themed B&W artworks in Kuching

KUCHING (March 29): Renowned artist and author Yu Loon Ching is back in the city to showcase his black-and-white (B&W) artworks, which take Sarawak’s history as their theme and are produced using his special ball-point pen.

The 89-year-old painter, now based in Singapore, stopped by at The Borneo Post regional news centre here yesterday.

Born in Kuching in 1933, Yu went to study typography and fine arts at the Wellington Technical College in New Zealand in 1960 under the Colombo Plan Scholarship, where he stayed for a year.

He was active in the Sarawak arts scene when appointed the secretary of Kuching Arts Club in the 1950s and later, as a staff artist at the then-Borneo Literature Bureau (BLB).

In 1966, he decided to reside in Singapore, and work at then-Singapore Tourist Promotion Board as its assistant director.

When met yesterday, Yu said he only started to paint seriously after bagging a silver award in a competition several years ago.

“I have drawn 20 pieces (in B&W) since two years ago, but I intend to draw another 20 to make it 40. Each and every painting has a background story,” he said, adding that his present B&W paintings are reproductions of the water-colour works of other artists.

“Still, there are stories behind these illustrations, especially those related to the history of the Rajah Brooke era.

“My B&W works are inspired by the Chinese ink paintings and also the early prints using lithography and etching techniques, blending Eastern and Western traditions,” he pointed out.

Yu, his wife Yvonne and their two children have made Singapore their home, but he has been travelling back to Sarawak quite frequently and keeping in touch with friends and family members.

Another artistic side of Yu is in writing. He is the author of ‘Sarawak: The Plot That Failed’ – a book recounting the events that had gone on since 1983, leading to the infamous political coup the ‘Ming Court Affair 1987’.

It also outlined that the main issues behind the Sarawak snap election in 1987 were timber concession, rise of Dayak nationalism – coined as ‘Dayakism’, the politics of development and the feud between two outstanding leaders, the late Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakup and Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Other books by Yu are arts-related, entitled ‘Between The Lines’ and ‘Watercolours by Tsai Horng Chung’.