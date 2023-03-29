Rescuers search for 70-year-old man feared drowned in Kanowit River

SIBU (March 29) A search and rescue operation (SAR) has been launched for a 70-year-old man who is feared to have drowned while casting his fishing net in Kanowit River.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, identified the victim as Arim Badok.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at about 9pm last night and immediately sent several personnel to the scene.

“According to a witness who is a friend of the victim, the incident happened at about 6.30pm and the victim was last seen clinging to a bucket about 30meters away from him.

“The friend tried to find and rescue the victim but was unsuccessful before calling Bomba for help,” it added.

The SAR also involved the police, Civil Defence Force (APM) and local villagers.