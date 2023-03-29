RM84.5 mln for roads, social amenities in S’wak this year, says KKDW director

KUCHING (March 29): The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) Sarawak office is allocated RM84.5 million this year to implement road and social amenities projects in the state, said its director Mohd Shafiq Anas Abdullah.

He disclosed that RM81 million is for Jalan Perhubungan Desa (JPD) or road rural projects while RM3.5 million is for social amenities programme (PAMS). Some of these projects are said to have commenced work while others will be implemented towards the end of this year.

He nonetheless conceded that factors such as adverse weather and difficulty in reaching project sites have caused delays to the implementation and completion of projects.

“We cannot run away from the fact that projects can be affected by constraints such as weather condition. For example, projects which are supposed to be completed within three to four months could drag on to five to six months due to weather factor.

“There are also challenges due to inaccessibility to rural areas. For example, some areas could not be accessed by road, so the mode of transportation could be by river whereby construction materials may have to be transported on boat.

“This causes some projects to be delayed. Our projects are in various parts of Sarawak where accessibility is the main challenge to all the implementing agencies involved in the various districts and divisions,” he said to reporters after a Bubur Lambuk programme at Institute for Rural Advancement (Infra) Sarawak here yesterday.

Mohd Shafiq further commented that some of these projects are implemented by KKDW Sarawak themselves while others are done together with its strategic partners such as Public Works Department (JKR), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the Resident’s and District Offices in the state.

“We in KKDW Sarawak focus on rural roads, agriculture and farm roads, and social amenities programme whereby all those benefiting are the rural communities.

“The ministry’s focus this year is for integrated development involving our strategic agencies,” he added.

Meanwhile, a press release distributed to members of the media mentioned that a total of 243 JPD projects were implemented last year (2022) involving an allocation of RM83.6 million.

It also noted that 35 projects were implemented under Jalan Ladang Pertanian (JLP) or agriculture and farm road with an allocation of RM13.5 million last year.

As for the PAMS project last year, a total of 93 projects were successfully implemented with an allocation of RM11.5 million.

The Bubur Lambuk programme at Infra Sarawak yesterday was to prepare 250 packs of bubur lambuk (a local porridge dish) for distribution to members of the KKDW Sarawak Office, members of the Infra Sarawak branch and nearby poor families.

It was also the first time such programme was organised by the KKDW Sarawak office as one of the activities during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Also present at the programme were Sarawak Federal Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan and members of the Administration and Diplomatic Services Association (PPTD) Sarawak.