Sabah lacks capable human capital to become industrial state – Phoong

OTA KINABALU (Mar 29): Sabah lacks capable human capital to become an industrial state and facing a huge challenge in human capital development, said Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

“When we talk about industrialisation, we are facing various challenges. The more significant development for our state is to develop our human capital,” he said after witnessing the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding between KKIP Aerospace Training Centre and its venture partners from EvoAir Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Applied Management Professional Solutions Sdn Bhd Aerosim Hong Kong Limited, Citrine Capital PTE Ltd Singapore and Malaysian Humanitarian Association at Wisma Kewangan on Wednesday.

Phoong added that the KKIP Aerospace Training Centre is an enabler for the development of human capital to help Sabah to industrialise.