Sarawak remains confident of achieving 3 mln visitor arrivals this year, says Ting

MIRI (March 29): Sarawak remains confident of achieving its target of three million visitor arrivals this year, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts added that this is based on the number of visitors arriving in the state in the first two months of this year.

According to Ting, Sarawak has recorded 600,000 visitors from January to February this year, which is 20 per cent of three million visitor arrival target.

“With the reopening of our borders, now we can see a lot of visitors coming into Sarawak, especially from Brunei to Miri.

“We hope that this trend would continue until year end, so that we can achieve the target of three million visitors for 2023,” he said during the breaking of fast event with the Muslim community at Kampung Pulau Melayu last night.

Ting disclosed that Sarawak recorded 2.2 million visitors last year, of which 420,000 of the amounts were recorded in December alone.

Majority of the visitors came from Indonesia and Brunei, he said.

Meanwhile, during the breaking of fast event, Ting said that it has been three years since he last celebrated Hari Raya Puasa and breaking of fast with the community at Kampung Pulau Melayu.

“Now that the Covid-19 situation has improved, I am glad that I can come back to Kampung Pulau Melayu this year to break the fast with all of you here.

“Today, I am also glad that I was able to hand over some donations and food basket to 71 people, consist of single mothers, widows, single mothers, orphans as well as people with disabilities (OKU),” added Ting.

Among those present at the event were Kampung Pulau Melayu headman Darahaman Sahat, Penghulu Yong Kar Seng, Penghulu Lee Thin Hin and Penghulu Leonard Fong.