Schools, assoc in Miri sign MoU in support of ecobrick project

MIRI (March 29): Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS), Riam Hill International School (RHIS) and Miri Secondhand Dealer and Recycler Association inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to support an ecobrick project in order to produce 2,000 ecobrick bottles.

RRSS and RHIS CEO Dr Pauline Ho said the collaboration is in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which the schools have been implementing as part of their syllabus.

To express their determination to achieve the SDG initiative, both schools will stop using single-use plastic in their compound.

Initiator of the ecobrick project, Bryan Chia, who is also a representative of Miri Secondhand and Recycler Association, said the project started with the aim of educating the local community on problems caused by single-use plastic.

“Pollution at the beaches here is alarming, and single-use plastic is a contributor. The ecobrick project is to create awareness among the participants on the need to cut down the use of single-use plastic bottle and plastic wrappers.

“The message we ask people to put in when they were filling up ecobricks is to help in putting out positive messages of love and care,” he said.

The project, which Chia started early last year, has broken the Malaysia Book of Record (MBOR) and a prototype wall would be built soon, which is expected to complete by May 20 in time for MBOR ceremony.

Chia added that 25 schools and government departments and agencies have participated in the phase one of the project.