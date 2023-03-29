STA asks Sarawak govt for one year grace period on new SST for timber products

KUCHING (March 29): Sarawak Timber Association (STA) has called on the Sarawak government to grant its members a grace period of 12 months for the implementation of the State Sales Tax (SST) on the export of selected timber products from April 1 this year.

In making the call, STA chairman Dato Henry Lau urged the state government not to charge the current prescribed tax rate, but instead allow a phased approach to slowly increase the tax rates over a span of two years.

He said the sudden imposition of the SST ranging from one to 2.5 per cent on the export of products such as sawn timber, veneer, woodchips, fibreboard, particle board and plywood effective April 1, this year has caught the timber industry off-guard and has left them little time to prepare for it.

“Our members only received notification to register for SST on March 21, even though the decision to impose SST was made in October 2021.

“This new tax on selected timber products could have far-reaching consequences for the downstream timber industry, including increased production costs, decreased competitiveness and market share, reduced investment, downsizing of the downstream timber industry, and eventually loss of revenue for the Sarawak government.

“The survival of the downstream timber industry is at stake here, what more to say achieving the Sarawak government’s export target of RM6 billion in value added timber products by 2030,” he said in his ‘Report on the Workings of STA’ at their annual general meeting today.

Lau, who is KTS Group managing director, noted that the timber industry is still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is important for the government and the industry to collaborate closely in order to overcome the challenges that the industry is facing.

“It is paramount that only policies that facilitate the growth, recovery and resilience of the industry be introduced so that the costs of doing business can be reduced and our timber and timber products to remain competitive in the global market,” he said.

Lau said to support and encourage downstream industry, STA resonated with the Sarawak government’s effort in promoting furniture industry.

He said STA has contributed RM1 million to the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) for the purpose of carrying out skills training and capacity manpower building programme including the ‘SayD’signersSarawak’ to help the development of the furniture industry in Sarawak.

“Downstream timber industry needs not only capital funding, investor determination, availability of competitive raw materials, stable and able supplies of skilled and unskilled workers not only from one country but also close collaboration of market players in competing against other players.

“Perhaps among the most needed would be the encouraging and physical supportive policies from both the Sarawak and the Federal governments,” he said.