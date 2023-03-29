STA: S’wak timber players keen to embark on forest carbon trading following ordinance amendments

KUCHING (March 29): The amendments to the Forests Ordinance, 2015 to include forest carbon activity last year have sparked keen interests in some Sarawak Timber Association (STA) members to embark on forest carbon trading, said its chairman Dato Henry Lau.

However, Lau said the timber industry needs more information on how this will be implemented in Sarawak.

“STA hopes that the relevant ministry and Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) could shed some light through engagements with the industry,” he said in his Report on the Workings of STA at their annual general meeting (AGM) today.

Lau, who is KTS Group managing director, noted that over the years, STA also engaged and will continue to engage with new partners, particularly in its effort to encourage and support the transition to a low carbon and more resilient future.

“One such example is the training on greenhouse gas (GHG) quantification and reporting by Control Union (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in April 2022 to raise awareness and help members identify specific company actions or activities aimed at improving GHG management,” he said.

Lau said despite of all the difficulties and challenges in the timber industry, 18 forest management units and seven forest plantation management units have achieved forest management certification (FMC) under Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS) programme covering a total of 1.57 million hectares of forest area.

He said STA is grateful to the Sarawak government and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in particular, for honouring its pledge in granting long term tenure of timber licences to members who have obtained FMC.

“It will certainly motivate more licensees to pursue FMC, especially if the Sarawak government could grant a longer tenure of 60 years instead of 30 years granted presently which will facilitate long term planning and optimal management of the forests.

“STA is confident that our members, with history of unyielding tenacity in difficult times, are able to maintain FMC and continue to provide wide range of benefits to the environment, human kind and overall economy,” he said.