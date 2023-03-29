SUPP assists non-Muslim man’s bid to register marriage after JPN rejection due to parents’ marrying under Islamic law

KUCHING (March 29): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) is assisting a non-Muslim man after he failed to register his marriage under civil law, due to his parents’ marriage being solemnised under Islamic law.

PCB chief Milton Foo said the man had sought their help in September last year in a bid to resolve the issue.

“This person who came to me has a birth certificate which says that he is a Christian. Both of his parents are Christians despite their marriage being registered under Islamic law.

“The man is officially a Christian,” he told a press conference at the SUPP headquarters here today.

Neither the man nor his parents were present.

Foo said multiple checks through various official registration records, including a check on the man’s identification card (MyKad) chip and the National Registration Department (JPN) records also confirmed him to be a Christian.

“Further checks with the Islamic Department have so far not found a record of the man being registered as a Muslim. He only encountered this stumbling block when he wanted to register his marriage under civil law.

“He has lived as a Christian since a very young age and has all the documentations saying that he is not a Muslim. He was never told by his parents that he is a Muslim, nor has he ever practised Islam.

“It is only when he wanted to register his marriage under civil law that he was stopped by JPN, due to the department discovering that the marriage of his parents was solemnised under Islamic law,” he said.

Foo said the man has engaged a legal firm here to write to the Islamic Department and JPN regarding his religious status and to follow up on the application for marriage registration under civil law.

Foo said following a number of letters and correspondences, JPN on March 2 this year replied to the appointed law firm that it was rejecting the man’s application for marriage registration, while asking the man to get a court decision for further action.

“SUPP PCB will thus assist the man to appeal to JPN in Kuala Lumpur and if necessary, write to Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for an executive review of this case, before resorting to legal remedy in court which may incur exorbitant fees,” he said.

He opined that the grounds for rejecting the man’s application for registration of civil marriage were unsustainable both in law and facts, simply because the marriage of the man’s parents was solemnised and registered under Islamic law.