Surau in Ranau destroyed in fire

RANAU (March 29): The Sekolah Pondok Tahfiz Bidayahtul Hidayah surau at Kampung Kundasang Lam here was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.

Ranau fire and rescue station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said two teams were deployed to the surau upon receiving a distress call at 4.27pm.

“We managed to control the blaze by 5.30pm. The fire destroyed about 80 percent of the surau,” said Ridwan.

The operation ended at 7.30pm without any untoward incident, said Ridwan, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.