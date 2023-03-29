Upgraded basketball court at Tabuan Jaya now open to public

KUCHING (March 29): A basketball court at Tabuan Jaya here is now open to the public after undergoing refurbishing works for about three months.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the project costed about RM116,000 and a proposal to upgrade the court was made after receiving feedback from the surrounding residents.

“Thus, we would like to appeal to the public to protect the park and the basketball court, and not vandalise it.

“On our part as a city hall, we will do whatever we can, not only to promote the environmental sustainability agenda but also a healthy lifestyle within the community,” said Wee at the basketball court which is next to the Mayor Song Swee Guan Park.

He further explained the project was originally scheduled to be completed within a month but the completion period was extended to three months due to the wet weather.

The project began in December last year and it was completed last month.

Wee said the project was awarded to the contractor via open tender and the court was completed in accordance with all the specifications stated in the tender.

“A Laykold Colorcoat system was applied on the surface of the newly refurbished basketball court, complete with line markings and two new sets of basketball stands.

“Two sets of 300-watt LED lights with solar panels were also installed at the court, as well as six sets of 100mm GI pipe benches,” he said.

He also said the council will be submitting another proposal to the government for funds to upgrade another basketball court located at Pending recreational park.