Z Special Unit paratroopers of WWII remembered in 78th memorial

MIRI (March 29): It was a solemn occasion at Bario Memorial Park last weekend, where a special gathering was held in remembrance of those involved in the ‘Z Special Unit’ – the brave British and Australian paratroopers who landed on the Kelabit Highlands and fought against the Japanese army during World War II.

Among them were Colin Behn with his son Jonathan and the latter’s family.

Behn’s late wife Lynette was the daughter of late Sgt Jack Tredrea, who was among the members of the Z Unit that were code-grouped as ‘Semut I’.

Led by Major Tom Harrisson, Semut I was tasked with carrying out the Z Special Unit key mission – to establish initial contact with the indigenous people of Borneo, and then train and deploy them as troops to fight against the Japanese forces.

This historic mission took off on March 25, 1945.

Attending the event were Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, former federal minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie and his wife Puan Sri Elizabeth Moggie, former commander of Eastern Field Command Lt-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dato Dr Philip Raja, as well as military personnel, government officials and local community leaders.

In his brief remark Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, indicated that the funding for the upgrading of Bario Memorial Park and also for the annual memorial would continue.

He also spoke about initiatives meant to attract more tourists to come t in the highland.

The memorial was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performance Arts Sarawak, Miri City Council and Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, with support from the Digital Community Centre and Sustainable Development Goals.

It included a wreath-laying ceremony and also the ‘Ode of Dedication’, recited by Jonathan Behn.

Later, the event held the launch ceremony for books related to the special unit, namely ‘To Kill The Major’ penned by Paul Malone, and ‘Memoirs of Z Special Unit in Bario’ written by Jennis Soh, as well as presentation of ‘Semut’ by author Dr Christine Helliwell, which was delivered by Datin Valerie Mashman.