72-year-old Sibu man killed in hit-and-run, cops looking for driver

SIBU (March 30): A senior citizen was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Lanang here around 9.30pm yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 72-year-old was crossing the road when a car knocked into him.

“He fell onto the road before being hit by another car in the right lane.

“The car fled from the scene immediately,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the accident left the victim with serious head injuries.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he added.

He called on those with information on the incident to contact traffic investigation officer Insp Mohd Salman Zulfitri Sheekandar on 013-9999269.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.