Abd Karim: Sarawak joins the show floor in IMEX Frankfurt

KUCHING (March 30): Sarawak will take part in IMEX Frankfurt 2023, one of the world’s leading trade shows in Frankfurt, Germany this May 23 to 25.

State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry has decided to name Sarawak’s stand-alone pavilion at IMEX Frankfurt as ‘Tribe Legacy Sarawak’.

“With its theme ‘Business Events Support Community Development’, we want to leverage on this three-day exhibition at IMEX to raise awareness about Sarawak, connect with new international counterparts and clinch quality leads.

“Sarawak has consistently sent a delegation to IMEX to connect with its global friends but this year, we have decided to be on the other side of the fence and join the show floor,” he said.

This, he added, is to strengthen Sarawak’s presence in the global event industry’s market, as well to position the state as an international destination for legacy, thought leadership and innovation.

Sarawak’s pavilion, he stressed, will be a yearly affair at IMEX Frankfurt, with hopes that the state’s consistent participation will boost its potential as a preferred destination for business events.

“We shall be highlighting the six economic sectors and seven enabler sectors targeted for growth by the Sarawak government,” he said at a press conference held at Baitul Makmur 2 here today.

Adding on, he noted that about 3,000 decision-makers and global sector leaders are expected to attend the annual meeting point for business events.

According to Abdul Karim, ‘Tribe Legacy Sarawak’ will also feature an exhibition on Sarawak’s legacy impact development and the International Journal of Business Events and Legacies.

“To reflect our commitment to economic, social and cultural sustainability, we have partnered with several small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and non-governmental organisations to showcase Sarawak-made products.

“Since Kuching is Malaysia’s Unesco’s City of Gastronomy, pavilion visitors will be entertained with a creative mixology showcase by food and beverage provider, The Bibber’s Tale.

“Handcrafted beverages will be made using ingredients native to Sarawak to showcase the inventive relationship between the F&B (food and beverage) industry and our rich produce,” he said.

Deputy Ministers of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan were also present at the press conference.