Allocation for non-Muslim bodies should be increased – Joniston

KIULU (Mar 30): The Sabah government should consider increasing the allocation for non-Muslim bodies in the State in appreciation of their role in promoting greater communal cohesion, said state assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Joniston, who is also Kiulu assemblyman, believed that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has their best interests at heart and would consider upping allocations for non-Muslim religious bodies as state revenue increases.

“The state government recognises the importance of supporting non-Muslim religious institutions, as these fundings can assist in the upkeep and repair works of churches or temples and aid their social service programmes,” he said.

He conveyed this to the St Vitus Poturidong Church management committee here on Wednesday, when he met with them and approved RM23,000 from his assemblyman allocation to help the church with necessary repair work.

During the meeting, the group voiced concern over growing sentiments against non-Muslims, particularly in the peninsula, and sought Joniston’s perspective on the matter.

As a multiethnic society, Joniston maintained that Sabah has always fostered a climate of religious tolerance as reflected in the proximity of its many temples, churches, and mosques.

“Sabah has long been a welcoming place for people of different faiths to live together, and this tolerance is essential to the state’s continued stability.

“We must not allow differences in this area to drive us apart. We must continue to lead by example in fostering religious plurality and tolerance in Sabah, where intolerance and bigotry of any kind have no place.

“This can lead to greater understanding and respect between different religious groups, which can in turn contribute to social harmony,” he said.