Apply for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah fast, says DAP S’wak man

KUCHING (March 30): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has urged members of the public not to wait until the last minute to apply for financial aid under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) programme.

“Instead, please arrange to submit them earlier to avoid long queues and/or disappointment. For those who are internet savvy, they may proceed with their application by logging in to https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my to apply or update their particulars online,” said special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Michael Kong Feng Nian in a press statement yesterday.

Over the last month, DAP Stampin for instance, has assisted 181 members of the public to fill up their STR application forms with the promise to deliver them to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) on the applicants’ behalf, Kong said.

“We understand that many of them do not have the time to go to Wisma Hasil to attend to the needful.”

“This morning, my comrade (Sim Kiat Leng) and I visited head of Department for STR applications in Sarawak, Shaminan Ahmad, to hand deliver application forms in our possession.

“We saw many people there to submit the forms,” he said.

Shahminan also has provided the DAP men a better understanding of their operations and how to overcome any difficulty especially with now being Ramadan.