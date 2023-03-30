Awg Tengah: SME growth in Sarawak, Sabah different from other states

KUCHING (March 30): The growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in Sarawak and Sabah cannot be compared to states in Peninsular Malaysia, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

This is because in the whole of Peninsular Malaysia is likened as one whole market due to the better connectivity, unlike Sarawak and Sabah, he said.

“Sarawak faces many challenges compared to other states in Peninsular Malaysia. Thus, we need to put our focus on enterpreneur development in Sarawak and Sabah,” said Awang Tengah when met after the National SME Development Council meeting in Parliament today.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, where Sarawak was represented by Awang Tengah, advisor of the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) Datuk Naroden Majais and the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Dzulkarnain Masron.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Investment, said the ministry has also suggested the setting up of a committee to coordinate all agencies in Sarawak, which was agreed upon.

This approach was also accepted to be put into action at the national level, he said.

“We also suggested having our own comprehensive central data. Many agencies have their own data but we don’t have comprehensive central data.

“This includes data on company registration, which is important so that we know which programme can be implemented and to avoid overlapping,” he said.