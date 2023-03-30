Cops arrest two men for murder of Lundu oil palm plantation worker

KUCHING (March 30): Police arrested two suspects yesterday for allegedly murdering an oil palm plantation worker in Lundu earlier this month.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the two men, aged 24 and 25, were nabbed at the Biawak, Lundu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex.

“The police team also seized a weapon believed to have been used to attack the victim in the incident.

“A detailed investigation will be conducted from various angles,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The murder occurred near the main gate leading into an oil palm plantation in Lundu around 9pm on March 10, this year.

Prior to the murder, the 25-year-old victim from Kampung Senibong Sejirin approached a security guard and told him that he was meeting his younger sibling in front of the main gate.

The security guard saw the deceased waiting in the area for about 10 minutes when a silver coloured Perodua Bezza pulled up.

The deceased then walked towards the car and less than five minutes later, he was running towards the security guard while being chased by a man.

The deceased collapsed upon approaching the main gate, leading the suspect to turn around and run back towards the car.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene and a manhunt for the suspect was launched, leading to the arrest of the two men.

Based on previous reports, the victim suffered a gash and bruises to his head, which were believed to be caused by a blunt object.