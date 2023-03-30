Doctor discharged, acquitted over unregistered tablets

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 30): A doctor who stood trial for possessing unregistered Ivermectin tablets, was discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court here on Thursday.

Judge Elsie Primus delivered the decision to discharge and acquit Dr Nicholas James, 47, following new developments of the case.

The trial, which started in September 2022, was at the prosecution’s stage when the accused was freed by the court. Five witnesses were already testifying against Dr Nicholas.

Prosecuting officer Amira Diyana Rosman from the Pharmacy Department had informed the court that the defence wrote a representation letter to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office and the representation was accepted.

The prosecution then applied for the case to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

Counsel Batholomew Jingulam, who defended the doctor, however urged for his client to be discharged and acquitted instead.

Citing decided cases, the counsel had pointed out the issue of possession under Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetic Regulations 1984 was ultra vires to Article 74(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Batholomew, among other things, also said that the case cannot be left hanging for an indefinite period on the head of the accused.

On August 23, 2021 at a clinic in Api-Api here, Dr Nicholas had allegedly possessed 100 strips of Biomec 12 Ivermectin BP 12mg, which violated Regulation 7(1) (a) of the Control of Drug and Cosmetic Regulations 1984.

The offence falls under Regulation 30(1) of the same Regulations 1984, which is punishable under Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952, carries a maximum fine of RM25,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Dr Nicholas had initially pleaded guilty to the charge before changing his plea and taking the case to trial on March 4, 2022.

During the case’s first mention on January 28, 2022, he had admitted to buying Ivermectin to protect his family members against Covid-19 and had no intention to sell them to the public.

The doctor had informed the court that his parents, brother and sister-in-law as well as their family members tested positive for Covid-19 one month after the products were confiscated.

“My father barely survived, and so did my brother. My mother died,” he was quoted as saying in a news report.

The prosecuting officer at the time, Ahmad Najib, had submitted that Ivermectin was not approved for use by the Health Ministry.

He said the fact that the product is not registered with the relevant authorities signified that it was never tested for its ingredients and might be harmful if ingested.

According to former deputy director of Malaysia’s national zoo, Dr Vellayan Subramaniam, Ivermectin was first used for food livestock in the 1970s and later extended to companion animals.

Dr Vellayan said although it was introduced for veterinary use, the product had also been used to treat parasite infections in humans like lymphatic filariasis and ectoparasites.

To this date, it is learnt that the Health Ministry has only approved Ivermectin for veterinary products and not for human use.