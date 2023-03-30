Driver, road worker hurt after car crashes into divider near Sarikei

SARIKEI (March 30): A 37-year-old driver was injured after his car crashed into a concrete road divider at Selalang junction along the Sarikei-Saratok road early this morning.

A spokesman from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the driver was pinned to his seat due to the impact of the crash.

The spokesman said a worker of the Pan Borneo Highway maintenance project, 55, who was working at the scene at the time, was also injured.

Sarikei fire station was notified of the accident at 9.50am, and despatched 10 personnel to the scene.

They used special tools to extricate the trapped victim from the wreckage.

Both the injured men were later taken to Sarikei Hospital for further treatment.