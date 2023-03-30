Fama sets RM1 mln revenue from bazaar at Medan Niaga Satok

KUCHING (March 30): The Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) has set a sales target of RM1 million from this year’s Madani Ramadan bazaar at Medan Niaga Satok here.

The Ramadan bazaar concept, which was first introduced by Fama Sarawak in 2012, has been held every Ramadan at Medan Niaga Satok for nine years.

In stating this, Fama Sarawak director Ramli Mat Sani said the bazaar this year has some 72 participating entrepreneurs, to which they have also set up a Ramadan Bazaar site at the Farmers’ Market in Permai, Sibu.

“These two strategic locations will be opened to the public throughout the month of Ramadan to enable them to get a variety of items and food for breaking fast.

“Collaborative initiatives such as Agrobazaar Online, Madani Combo Sales and Egg Sales are among the highlights of this year’s Ramadan bazaar,” he said when met during the launching of the programme at Medan Niaga Satok here today.

Some 30 underprivileged people around Kuching received food donations from Fama Sarawak during the launching ceremony, whereby visitors were also given ‘bubur pedas’ as Ramadan treats.

Adding on, Ramli said Fama in partnership with Bank Rakyat, will also distribute donations to some other 200 needy people throughout Sarawak and this will be carried out in stages.

For consumers’ convenience, Fama has also set up its e-commerce site – the Agrobazaar Online portal www.agrobazaar.com.my to enable consumers to purchase essential goods online.