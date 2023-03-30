Family of Samarahan toddler who underwent liver transplant seeks help with medical fees

KUCHING (March 30): The family of two-year-old Muhammad Fayyadh Hadif, who recently underwent a liver transplant, is appealing to the public to help meet their medical costs.

A press release said the family from Samarahan have depleted their savings and are unable to pay the remaining RM5,106 medical supply fee.

Muhammad Fayyadh’s father, Masli, 52, said his son was diagnosed with biliary atresia at two months old, and had a high fever for three consecutive months from August last year.

This caused his condition to rapidly deteriorate, thus requiring immediate surgery.

“As my wife is the liver donor, I had to settle my 16-year-old and eight-year-old children with their grandmother, so that I could focus on taking care of Muhammad and my wife,” he said.

He explained that he works for the Fisheries Development Authority, a semi-government agency, which subsidised Muhammad Fayyadh’s surgery fee.

However, the medical expenses and medical supply costs were not covered by the subsidy.

“Since there are only liver transplant surgeons and equipment in Kuala Lumpur, we have to take a flight to see the doctor every time, and every time it is at a very short notice, so the air tickets are especially expensive,” he shared.

According to him, a one-way air ticket for three costs between RM700 and RM800.

This is on top of Fayyadh’s special milk powder costing RM800 every month, as well as other medical and household expenses.

“My monthly salary is only RM2,300, and my wife is not working. In order to treat Muhammad, we have already sold our gold jewellery, stocks, and savings.

“After he completes the surgery, we still need to stay in Kuala Lumpur for about four months, in order to go to the hospital for weekly check-ups. During this period, I also had to suspend my work and currently live in the hostel provided by the hospital,” Masli revealed.

He said Muhammad Fayyadh has been crying a lot since birth, even in his sleep, due to physical discomfort.

As parents, he said it has been heart-wrenching to see this and he hoped that Muhammad Fayyadh would be able to recover to lead a healthy and happy life in the future.

Community Care Enrichment Programme (CCEP) Foundation Group chief executive officer Yee Poo Yoon said to enable Fayyadh to undergo immediate surgery, the foundation had to issue a guarantee letter to the hospital.

“Within the RM5,106 bill, it also includes the use of a CELL SAVER during Muhammad’s surgery. This is a medical device used to collect and recycle blood lost during surgery, which is processed and re-transfused back to the patient to reduce the impact and risks of bleeding during surgery,” she explained.

Yee pointed out that although the amount was not astronomical, it is still unaffordable for many families.

As such, she said the foundation hoped that everyone could give the family more assistance to help them overcome their difficult situation.

Those who wish to donate can do so via CCEP Foundation’s RHB bank account 26219300009342.

For more information, call 010-2798849.