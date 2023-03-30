Fatimah: Kuching records highest applications for Sarawak Endowment Fund this year

KUCHING (March 30): Kuching Division has recorded the highest number of applications for Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) so far this year, with a total of 1,046 applications up to February, according to Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said this was based on application statistics by division done by her ministry from Jan 1 to Feb 28, with Samarahan recording the highest percentage of increase at 576 per cent.

“This happened because the applicant gave birth in another division and applied for EFS after returning to his hometown located in another division. Application statistics are based on the location of the applicant making the application.

“However, for the same period, the overall application for EFS throughout Sarawak was only 66 per cent. Accordingly, my ministry will continue to implement efforts to promote the EFS through collaboration with strategic partners,” she added during a press conference at her ministry’s office at the Baitul Makmur II building here today.

Apart from that, she also revealed that since the implementation of EFS in 2019 until Feb 28 this year, a total of 86,095 EFS accounts have been opened, involving an allocation of RM86.09 million.

She also informed that EFS application can be done manually at all 52 branches of the National Registration Department (JPN) in Sarawak, for applicants who are in Sarawak.

As for applicants outside of Sarawak, she said applications can be made by posting all the necessary documents to the Birth, Death & Adoption Division of the Sarawak JPN headquarters.

“The application must be made within one year from the date of the baby’s birth and applications can also be made online by downloading the iSarawakCare application which can be found on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

“You can also visit https://isarawakcare.sarawak.gov.my for more information. Online application for EFS through iSarawakCare is expected to start on May 1 this year.

“Meanwhile, cases of anomalies or appeals are only for applications that have applied at JPN (missing or dropped cases). Applications must be made within one year,” she said.

EFS is one of the Sarawak government’s initiatives with a grant of RM1,000.00 in the form of trust savings for every birth of a Sarawak child starting in 2019, regardless of race, religion or socio-economic status.

It is also intended to help the children of Sarawak in preparation for continuing their education to higher education, starting a career or a small business capital.

Before the press conference, Fatimah chaired the Sarawak EFS Committee meeting which was also held at her ministry’s office.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Women and Children Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Deputy Minister of Community Wellbeing Development Mohammad Razi Sitam and other officials from Fatimah’s ministry.