Five-time world champ Shalin, Malaysian team manager Maradona to speak at course in Kuching

KUCHING (March 30): The Abas-SSC-MSNS Basic Tenpin Bowling Course for School Teachers at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa from tomorrow until Sunday will feature five-time world champion Datuk Shalin Zulkifli and Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress secretary Maradona Chok Khong Yau.

Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) vice-president and course coordinator Robert Lu Nam Min said the association is very honoured and proud to have Shalin and Maradona as speakers.

He said Shalin also assisted with the association’s first bowling instructor course in 2018 where 118 teachers took part.

“She is a complete athlete and now is attached with the National Sports Council and heading the MACE Secretariat, and represents STORM products as an athlete and competes in the professional circuit in the US.

“As for Maradona who hails from Sabah, he is an MTBC silver coach, Malaysia bowling team manager, and has 31 years of experience as a bowler and official,” he said.

Lu said over 100 teachers have signed up for the bowling instructor course, including 16 from the master instructor course conducted in 2019.

“The objectives of this course are to reboot, restart, reset teachers’ coaching due to Covid-19 pandemic. The programme was derailed for two and a half years where the teachers have either retired or been transferred.

“The 16 teachers will be accorded and help us teach the new teachers,” he said.

On Day 1 tomorrow, participants will undergo an orientation and briefing on the introduction to tenpin bowling by Lu, while Maradona will share on the world bowling structure, Lu/Angelo Koay will touch on the SSC-MSNS-Abas tenpin bowling development programme, and Shalin will speak on Malaysian Athletes Career and Education (MACE).

This will be followed by topics on the second day such as bowling etiquette and safety, understanding proper ball fit/injuries, types of cover stocks and dynamics, ball motion phases and lanes surface, benefit of warming up, and physical condition for bowling.

Participants will also get to do basic drill exercises on the lanes and meet Shalin.

Day 3 will comprise of lane drills practice, application with the coaches and master instructors, a talk on the nation’s sports powerhouse by SSC sports development division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim, and school bowling programmes.