Kelabit community leaders reminded of roles as custodians of their adat

MIRI (March 30): Kelabit community leaders are reminded of their roles as custodians of their customs (adat).

Instead, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala, said they must continue to preserve, promote and safeguard their adat.

“Community leaders are the keepers of our adat, you are the custodians and enforcers of our adat.

“If our community leaders are not willing to or do not carry keep these adat, they will disappear. If we do not care about our own adat, nobody will help us. This is a responsibility that we really need to take care of,” he said when officiating at the ‘Seminar/Bengkel Adet Kelabit 2008 (Pendrafan Semula/Pindaan Adat) Bahagian 1 Bagi Ketua Masyarakat Dan Ketua Kaum Komuniti Kelabit Sarawak’ programme organised by the Council for Native Customs and Traditions Sarawak (Mais) here yesterday.

The two-day programme which ended yesterday was participated by 28 Kelabit community leaders from Bario.

Gerawat, who is also Mulu assemblyman, said that changes in the way of life of many Kelabits who have moved to urban centres have led to many of them not understanding their own customs.

“Many think that our adat are no longer applicable after they have moved to the cities.

“Yes, there are indeed a number of provisions that may not be directly relevant like those related to farming and clearing of land. “However, in terms of marriage and divorce, for example, they still apply and this is what we as community leaders should explain to our people,” he added.

Gerawat added there were Kelabits too who have let disputes among them be settled by their church leaders.

“If there is any violation of our adat, community leaders must do their part and not just let the church leaders to take care of it.”

Gerawat also shared about the development of the Sarawak Bumiputera Court.

“The state government has taken the initiative to elevate the status of the Sarawak Bumiputera Court to be on par with civil and Syariah courts.

“The decision of the proposed Court Transformation Plan will be informed to us after the decision has been made by the state government. The roles of community leaders to judge on matters related to adat in the Bumiputera Court would see a few changes following the decision,” he said.

Mais head Datu Ronnie Edward, Orang Ulu Research Section head Dr Ipoi Datan and Miri Kelabit community leader Pemanca Freddie Abun Tadam were among those present at the seminar.