Man fined RM3,500 for threatening friend, smashing car windscreens in Kuching

KUCHING (March 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man a total of RM3,500 in default five months’ jail for criminal intimidation and committing mischief by breaking the front and back windscreens of his friend’s car.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Bahthiar Bolkipli, 31, on his own guilty plea to two charges.

For the first charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, he was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ imprisonment.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to two years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

For the second charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief, he was fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail.

The Section carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Bahthiar committed both offences near a house in Kampung Sungai Maong here around 1am on Oct 5, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, Bahthiar and his friend went to a pet store using the latter’s car.

Bahthiar then took four live chickens from the store without paying for them and kept them in the car, prompting his friend to advise him to return them.

However, Bahthiar ignored his friend’s advice.

The friend then saw a viral Facebook post where the store owner had posted a photo of his car and accused him of stealing the chickens.

He then called Bahthiar and urged him to return the chickens.

Bahthiar instead went over to the friend’s house and broke the front and back windscreens of his car with a hard object.

He also said “Kalau aku jumpa kau di luar, siap kau aku kerjakan,” (If I meet you outside, I will give you a massive beating) before fleeing.

The incident was witnessed by the friend and his wife.

A police report was lodged and Bahtiar was arrested Nov 21, 2022.

The investigation revealed that Bahthiar reacted in such a manner because he was dissatisfied that his friend kept urging him to return the chickens to the pet store, leading them to argue.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Bahtiar was unrepresented by legal counsel.