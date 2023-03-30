MCA Sabah remains united despite resignations

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 30): MCA Sabah remains united despite the recent resignation of MCA Batu Sapi Division chairman Dato’ Chew Kok Woh and several other division party members.

Due to these resignations, MCA Sabah State Liaison Committee chairperson Lu Yen Tung said there are currently insufficient committee members and it is affecting the normal operations of the division.

However, in consideration that the MCA branch elections will commence in April this year, he said MCA Sabah proposed to the MCA Central Committee to suspend the division and for Sabah MCA to take over divisional matters, until after the party elections when the national leadership finalises their plans for the division.

Following the resignations in Batu Sapi, Lu visited the division with Wanita MCA Sabah chairperson Datuk Dr Pamela Yong and several other leaders from the Kota Kinabalu and Sepanggar divisions.

“We listened to their feedback and views, and were comforted to hear that they and the other MCA Divisions remain loyal to the party and its cause,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Lu said under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the political situation in Sabah had gradually stabilised.

“As we are all in one huge political family, every party should thus be on equal footing, and share the freedom to voice out over policies and express their positions,” he said.

Simultaneously, he said the state government needs to not only strengthen internal cooperation, but also be inclusive of the roles of each allied party, in order to reach the mutual goal of bringing prosperity to Sabah.

Chew recently quit MCA to support Hajiji and was ready to join Gagasan Rakyat.