MMA welcomes permanent posts for contract doctors without pension, as long as with EPF

KUCHING (March 30): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) will welcome permanent positions without pension for contract doctors but only if it comes with Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, said its president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

“Although our preferred choice is permanent post for all as per the current method, we will welcome it,” he said in a statement today.

In fact, permanent positions with EPF was proposed by the MMA to the Ministry of Health in 2019 when negotiating for more permanent positions for contract doctors, he said.

“We understand that the pension scheme is a heavy burden but a fund for retirement must be insisted upon. In fact, all state assembly persons (ADUNs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) should show leadership by example by converting their pension schemes to a singular EPF contribution if pensions are too much of a burden.”

“It has been reported that an ADUN or MP can earn pensions from multiple streams from serving in several state or federal posts.”

He was commenting on Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s suggestion that pensions not to be provided to contract doctors and other health care workers when they enter permanent service to enable the creation of additional positions.

She noted in a report by Code Blue that the government’s pensions bill increased from RM3.6 billion in 2011 to RM29.1 billion a decade later in 2021.