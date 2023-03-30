New Melaka CM to be sworn in tomorrow, says state secretary

MELAKA (March 30): The person appointed as the new Melaka chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow, according to State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari.

In a statement today, Zaidi said the Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam has received the letter from Lendu assemblyman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali to resign as Melaka’s 12th chief minister.

“The ceremony to present the letter of appointment, and the taking of the oath of office, loyalty and secrecy for the 13th Chief Minister is scheduled to be held at 3pm on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Dewan Seri Utama of the Melaka Governor’s Office,” it said.

Speculation about the appointment of the new Melaka chief minister began circulating yesterday following messages that went viral on the WhatsApp application about the new chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony that will take place this Friday.

Among the names speculated to replace Sulaiman as the new Melaka Chief Minister is Tanjung Bidara assemblyman cum Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. ― Bernama