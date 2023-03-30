No ransom demand for missing goldsmith in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 30): Police are still investigating the reason behind the missing of a goldsmith in Semporna.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police are looking at the case from various angles.

“So far, there have been no calls for any ransom.

“Investigation also shows that the missing man did not have any personal issues as he did not seem to be facing any financial problem or any issue at work,” said Acryl, adding that police are treating the case as a missing person report.

Gan Ka Keat, 31, was last seen leaving his house at Kampung Perigi in Semporna around noon on March 20 and getting into a car of an unidentified person.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, slippers and a cap.

Semporna district police chief Superintendent Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said Gan’s family had lodged a missing person police report on March 22 at 9.15am.

Mohd Farhan said police are still investigating the case.