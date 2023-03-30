Outgoing Miri Resident credited with urban renewal, smart city projects

MIRI (March 30): Outgoing Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Yusuf has been called a visionary leader who contributed many brilliant ideas towards the city’s development in recent years.

In saying this, Miri District Officer Siti Rohanie Yusof said among Abdul Aziz’s contributions were the Urban Renewal and Miri Smart City projects.

“He is always attentive and very focused in ensuring that there is no development gap between the urban and rural areas through various planning and development projects.

“Because of his abilities and capabilities throughout his service in Miri as both district officer and Resident before, it has allowed him to finish his job for the whole Miri Division well,” Siti Rohanie said during an appreciation dinner last night for Abdul Aziz, who has retired.

In his speech, Abdul Aziz thanked those who had worked alongside him throughout the years for their support and assistance.

“I would also like to apologise if during my tenure I had either directly or indirectly offended anyone,” he said.

Abdul Aziz’s last day as Resident was on March 28.

He worked in the civil service for 38 years and three months.

He was previously with the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) for 19 years before he was transferred to the Chief Minister’s Department, where he served for three years.

After that, he took on the role as Miri District Officer from 2008 until 2017.

He then served as Miri Deputy Resident (development) from 2009 until 2017 before taking over as Resident on July 1, 2021.

Among those present at the dinner were Subis District Officer Norlila Ulis and Marudi District Officer Belayong Pok.