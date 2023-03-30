Police to strengthen security ahead of ESSCom anniversary



KOTA KINABALU (March 30): The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) will strengthen security ahead of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) 10th anniversary.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the Sabah east coast area is always exposed to numerous security threats including Philippine’s claims against Sabah, smuggling and cross border crime activities, entry of illegal immigrants and kidnap for ransom.

“The RMP through ESSCom and Sabah security forces are given the responsibility to protect the security of Sabah from any form of threats along the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“For now, everything is relatively calm and under control, but this does not mean that we can drop our guards and take things lightly. We have to always be on our toes and stay focused on the security aspects that have been put in place for 10 years,” he said.

Acryl said this after witnessing outgoing Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah handing over his duties to acting Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun at the state police headquarters in Kepayan on Thursday.

Acryl said several steps have already been implemented which include increasing two General Operations Force (GOF) battalions, namely 21st Keningau Battalion and the 22nd Kunak Battalion.

With the additional two battalions, Sabah will have a total of seven.

The other GOF battalions are the 14th Tawau Battalion, 15th Sandakan Battalion, 16th Kinarut Battalion, 17th Lahad Datu Battalion and the 20th Beluran Battalion.

Acryl also said that the RMP is planning to increase the Marine Operation Force (MOF) to ensure threats from the sea can be reduced.

“We are also taking into account factors such as infrastructure and economic development in our neighbouring country following the development of Indonesia’s new capital in Kalimantan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acryl said the process of filling the posts left vacant in ESSCom in Tawau is still underway.

He however said that some of the positions have already been filled while other posts are being considered as they are in the process of identifying suitable candidates.

Acryl said this when asked about the vacant posts in ESSCom following the arrest of six policemen who were charged with murdering an e-hailing driver at an oil palm estate in Tawau on January 13 this year.