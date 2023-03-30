Rabies vaccination campaign to be held at Sg Bidut kindy

SIBU (March 30): The Sibu Member of Parliament Service Centre and Department of Veterinary Services will hold a rabies vaccination programme tomorrow.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the campaign will be held at Ting Sing Kindergarten in Sungai Bidut, here.

He said the programme will run from 2pm to 5pm.

Ling said the campaign is vital especially in this critical period.

According to him, the rabies situation in Sibu is very worrying and threatens the safety of the public, especially if there is a pack of dogs infected with the disease in residential areas.

He explained that animal attacks can threaten the lives of pedestrians, especially the elderly and children.

Ling called on those with pet dogs to keep their pets within their house compounds to prevent their dogs from chasing the public, causing accidents, or biting others.

“Those who have pets are strongly encouraged to come to the campaign to allow their dogs to be vaccinated.

“The vaccination campaign is also held for free,” he added.