Risda S’wak, UPM Bintulu in broiler, quail farming collab

BINTULU (March 30): The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) Sarawak delegation made a visit to Pusat Pertanian Putra (PPP) at Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB) here yesterday.

The working visit, led by Risda Sarawak director Shaharuddin Sabri, was also joined by Risda Sarawak officials, smallholders as well as representatives from the Department of Veterinary Services Bintulu Division and Sarawak Department of Agriculture Bintulu Division.

The visit was to discuss Risda’s agro-food programme for the broiler and quail farming project, of which five Risda small farmers from Kampung Sungai Selamak and five others from Kampung Sepadok, Bintulu will be involved in the collaborative project with UPMKB.

According to Shaharuddin, the project initiative by Risda is in response to the government’s call under the National Agro-Food Policy 2021-2030 to reduce dependency on imported goods.

“The policy aims at revitalising domestic food industry to increase profitability and improve productivity as well as to gear the industry towards a more efficient, sustainable and resilient agricultural production process,” he said.

Among those who attended the knowledge sharing session were PPP deputy director Assoc Prof Dr Amy Halimah Rajaee, head of Livestock and Aquaculture Division Dr Carlina Freddie Simol, and head of Plantation and Forestry Division Nalong Buda.

Meanwhile, PPP on its Facebook page extended its appreciation to UPMKB campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini, and hoped that such cooperation could be extended to other agencies for the development of the country’s agriculture sector.