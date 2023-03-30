Sarawak-Abas outlines strategies to defend Sukma bowling title

KUCHING (March 30): After successfully defending their fourth consecutive Sukma tenpin bowling overall title, Sarawak-Abas state coaches have devised programmes and strategies for the Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) 2024.

They have incorporated positive aspects from the previous campaign in the preparations.

Successful initiatives are maintained and further strengthened while weaknesses are pondered upon for changes.

Before the announcement of Sarawak as the host for Sukma XXI, the Abas team of coaches was already been busy designing and customising training programmes for sport specific technical and tactical, physical conditioning and psychological intelligence improvements.

“This time around, it will be different from previous editions due to the number of debutants in the coming Sukma.

“We have only four elite bowlers from Sukma MSN KL who are eligible for the next Sukma: Tsen Fan Yew in the men’s team and Nur Hazirah Ramli, Lavinia Kho Jia Jie and Asya Dania Azree in the women’s team.

“If there are no changes to the competition format, we would only be able to retain 40 per cent of our experienced athletes. If it goes back to 12 athletes per team, we would only have 30 per cent,” Sarawak tenpin bowling team manager Robert Lu Nam Min revealed.

“Other states have improved vastly as seen in the medal distribution post Sukma XX. Though with that fact in mind, we can only focus on what is in our control and do what we know we can do, and do it well. We will definitely be competitive for medals despite our young team,” he added.

According to Lu, Sarawak coaches have put together a five-phase programme aimed to progressively and quickly improve their athletes to be Sukma ready. Phase I was completed in February, which is a three-month selection process from an even and fair field of young bowlers who were put through a comprehensive pre-season programme that increased their technical, tactical skills as well as physical abilities and capabilities.

The number of bowlers were identified, with 12 male and 11 female bowlers eventually selected and absorbed into the Sukma XXI Sarawak 2024 Long List.

These bowlers were selected based on their improvements and their positive responses to the training regime.

They have proven themselves in the recent Sarawak Closed Bowling Championships.

“Four of the selected bowlers took part and qualified for the Masters Final of an Open tournament in Johor and Selangor – Muhammad Aniq Zulhilmi and Muhammad Ihsan Fikri (Johor) and Andrea Tan, Claudia Kumang and Ahmaddin Rejab (Selangor).

“There is still much work to be done and we cannot be complacent,” said Robert.

The coaches are led by Jackson Ting Nik Soon and assisted by Angelo Koay Chee Lye, Bong Kihow, Jerusha Chan Poe Yin, Daniel Tan Yan Han, and Mohd Uzair Irsyad Noor Azrul.

“For us right now we are in Phase II and there are a few tournaments along the way. We will continue to monitor and see how it goes and make necessary adjustments and changes to our plans and programmes to ensure we get the outcome we want for Sukma 2024,” said Robert.

The successful candidates for Sukma XXI Long List are elite bowlers Lavinia Kho Jia Jie (3 golds Sukma XX), Nur Hazirah Ramli (2 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze Sukma XX), Asya Dania Azree (1 gold Sukma XX), Dayang Yumi Azreen Abang Azman (1 gold Sukma XIX Perak), Tsen Fan Yew (1 silver Sukma XX); and Andrea Tan Tze Shuen, Claudia Kumang Jakson, Nur Amylda Natasha Jemat Zaidil, Khairina Fatiha Abdul Latif, Nur Deanna Idayah Abdullah, Anathacia Gadding John Lon, Nur Fathi Fatihah Mohd Zakry, Ethan Damien Goh, Cornelius Aldhelm Sajat, Marcos Chang Hao Hong, Muhammad Aniq Zulhilmi Muhamad Fadzell, Mohamad Iman Hareez Mohamad Niza, Muhammad Isyraq Iqbal Ramadhan, Eldred Kho Yek Zhen, Ahmaddin Rejab Zaini, Alvin Voon Dong Cheng, Muhammaf Ihsan Fikri Suffian, and Mohamad Amin Haraaz Mohamad Nizam.