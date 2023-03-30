Sarawak to reintroduce traffic games to promote road safety among school kids

KUCHING (March 30): Sarawak will reintroduce the traffic games to promote road safety among school childrens.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the reintroduction of the traffic games would be similar to the annual Shell Traffic Games which was last held in 2015, but to be revamped to the Sarawak version.

He said the games will be organised at various levels, starting from inter-school level, followed by divisional level before shifting to the State-level competition.

“We have invested in quite a number of traffic gardens in Sarawak for the purpose of holding traffic games in the past.

“We have six gardens throughout the state, each one in Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Sarikei.

“So we will start with these six (traffic gardens). In the future, if the response is good, perhaps the other divisions can also build traffic gardens for the purpose of holding traffic games as a long-term project to create greater awareness and train young road users,” he told reporters during his site visit to Kenyalang Traffic Garden here today.

Adding on, Lee said this would require some upgrading and maintenance works at all traffic gardens before holding games.

He said the task will be carried out by Sarawak Traffic Games Committee, spearheaded by his deputy Datuk Jerip Susil.

“The committee will work it out and source for support for the purchase of the equipment because we cannot have one equipment for the whole of Sarawak.

“Besides, each division has their own set of equipment. So the committee will have to take care of the equipment such as cars, bicycles, signages and all the other equipment,” he said, adding that the committee will also involve various stakeholders including Sarawak Energy, Petros, Shell and Petronas.

Asked whether the traffic games will include the usage of public transportation, he said the ministry is still discussing the matter.

He also said the ministry had organised other programmes to increase awareness about road safety, including the ABC (Attitude, Behavioural and Change) programme.