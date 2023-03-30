Senior doctor raises alarm over possible malaria outbreak in Ulu Baram

MIRI (March 30): A Miri-based senior doctor has raised the alarm and urged the health authorities to act urgently in response to the possibility of a malaria infection outbreak in Ulu Baram following at least two cases reported recently.

Dr Roland Dom Mattu, chief medical officer of Columbia Asia Hospital Miri and former Limbang Division health officer, said quick action must take place or risk derailment of the tourism industry in the hinterlands.

“It is my hope that the health authorities make sure that the right advice is given to all the travellers to rural Sarawak,” he said.

Two of his relatives from Long Lellang have been tested positive in Miri for malaria infection recently, and he hoped that travellers to the village or any rural areas would be aware that they may have malaria if they develop fever.

Dr Roland, who was involved in the government’s malaria control programme in his earlier years while serving in the Ministry of Health as Limbang Division medical officer, urged all those who have been in contact in the said village, or have been to the rural area recently, to inform their doctor if they are experiencing fever.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, where mild infection symptoms are fever, chills and headache while severe symptoms include fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing.

Dr Roland believed that re-emergence of malaria in the rural areas may be due to wild monkeys from the jungle targeting farms of the local community in Bario and highlands, saying that this is a serious concern as such malaria transmission could also happen to other Kelabit villages.

This scenario could be caused by dwindling food supply in the jungle due to loss of their habitat due to logging, and the monkeys move nearer human settlements by raiding gardens for tapioca, paddy and pineapples, he said.

In April last year, former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had warned that Malaysia is facing a new serious threat in malaria infection, which is an increase in zoonotic malaria infections due to aggressive land clearing for farming, increasing human-animal exposure.

Zoonotic malaria infections in the country had increased drastically from 376 cases in 2008 to 3,575 in 2021 and emerged as the leading cause of malaria deaths in Malaysia since 2017.

Miri Division health officer Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy confirmed that a few cases were reported from Long Lellang that involved Plasmodium knowlesi (monkey malaria) and not the human malaria category that was eliminated several years ago.

“Human to human transmission does not occur in this zoonotic malaria variety. The source is that of long tailed monkeys (macaque), which are a protected species under the Forestry Department and live in abundance in forests.

“Hence it is very challenging to address control measures among the monkeys,” he told The Borneo Post.

Dr Ravi clarified that the reported cases did not occur in the village but involved the family members staying at their makeshift farm hut of their coffee garden after they were exposed to this forest dwelling mosquito variety.

“They attended outdoor farm activities and slept in rumah kebun (farm house) without the use of kelambu (mosquito nets) or use of insect repellants,” he said.

He said zoonotic malaria transmission occurs when individuals work in deep forest and these usually involve timber, surveyors, forestry, people who sleep at their farms, hunters or those involved in forest related activities.