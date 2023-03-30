Sibu accountant falls victim to online loan scam

SIBU (March 30): A female accountant of a private company here suffered losses of RM48,560 to a non-existent loan scheme recently.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, they received a report on the scam from the victim on March 29.

He said the victim intended to borrow RM20,000 from a money lending company upon coming across its advertisement via a website.

“But she was deceived by scammers who impersonated as a bank loan agent on the website.

“She had transferred a total of RM48,560 to five different bank accounts in 12 online and cash deposit machine transactions from March 28 as processing fees and tax payment for quick approval of her application,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the victim was also promised that she would get her money back when her application is approved.

He said the suspect still asked for more payments for withdrawal purposes despite the amount she had paid.

“Feeling suspicious, she lodged a police report for further action,” he said.

He advised members of the public to verify with banking institutions about any loan offered and not to believe low interest loan offers.

“This would reduce banking risks and prevent them from being a victim of online scammers,” he said.

For advice and further details, refer to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 and follow @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM Facebook page.