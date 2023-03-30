Sibu Rural District Council to prioritise six visionary projects

SIBU (March 30): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will focus on six construction projects as planned under its 2023-2025 year term.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the six construction projects comprised the council’s building, Bukit Tunggal Transit Centre, Olympic-size swimming pool in Sibu Jaya, upgrading of Jalan Pulau Dudong, SK Dudong and a carpark.

According to Sempurai, the SRDC building project located in Sibu Jaya is currently at its design development stage, where project consultants have also been appointed.

“After the approval of the drawing plan, we will proceed with the groundbreaking ceremony expected within this year, to be performed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We will try to push for this project because we have been waiting for so long to have our own building so that we can focus on SRDC’s areas.

“SRDC needs to operate at its own building because according to local authority ordinance, every local authority must run their administration within their own area,” he said, adding that SRDC is currently operating at Level 17-18 of Wisma Sanyan which is under Sibu Municipal Council’s jurisdiction.

The second priority project is the construction of Bukit Tunggal Transit Centre located along the Pan Borneo Highway – about 43 kilometres from Sibu town centre, he added.

“The centre will accommodate a ‘tamu’ or hawkers’ centre, community centre, a performance stage and a bus station and this centre has been given the priority under the mid-term review of 12th Malaysia Plan,” said Sempurai, adding that the RM16 million project was approved by the Premier during the last 15th General Election.