Sibu Rural District Council to see 13 new councillors, 19 reappointed

SIBU (March 30): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will see 13 new councillors for the 2023-2025 term while 19 are reappointed.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, who is among those reappointed, said the new faces include government pensioners with education background and professionals from various fields.

The new councillors are Mohamad Arhman Ahmad Mahdi, Tay Yeong Soon, Yong Ing Hock, Kevin Lau Kor Jie, Wong Sing Ing, Johnny Ganing, Jeksen Chuban, Loi Kwong Lee, Chieng Siew Yee, Baling Sumbang, Wong Hua, Dr Gavin Man Gima and Fidel Jack Miggi.

Besides Sempurai, those reappointed are his deputy Wong Ching Yong, Amping Ranggau, Belawan Daut @ Belawan Daud, Binit Madang, Collin Tinting @ Gindien, Christopher Kusa Buan, David Entulu, Gilber Angok Musa, Henry Kanyan Vincent Rawing, Jaafar Abdullah @ James Kusau, Jeffery Nuing Ebom, Lawrence Lun Lupang, Michael Dee, Minggu Angga, Phuang Ton Hing, Teo Boon Siew, Joshua Ting Fu Ying and Tingaw Ubam.

Twelve of the councillors are from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), eight from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), seven from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and five from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is what we need because we need inputs from all these professionals to improve our services and our different standing committees.

“I think it is high time that every local government must have people who can contribute not only in policy making but to plan and execute development under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We need councillors from various backgrounds because they will become policy makers during their respective standing committee meetings and we need their experience to assist the council to come up with very good policies,” he told a press conference at SRDC office in Wisma Sanyan here yesterday.

Sempurai said the swearing-in ceremony for the councillors would be held on April 3, starting 2pm, at SRDC conference room.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is expected to witness the ceremony.

Sempurai added that the councillors would be assigned posts under different standing committees on April 4.

“We will also divide them into 27 different zones under the council’s jurisdiction spanning 5,860 sq km.

“The zoning system is important so that they can become the voice, eyes and ears of the people,” he said.

He also hoped the reappointed councillors would guide and assist the new councillors to adapt and adjust themselves well with the community.