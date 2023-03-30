Sibu sawmill fined, ordered to pay S’wak govt over RM74,400 for illegally possession of logs

SIBU (March 30): The Sessions Court here yesterday fined a sawmill company, represented by its director, RM25,000 and ordered it to pay the Sarawak government RM74,406.00 for illegal possession of forest produce.

A statement from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) said the penalty was imposed according to Section 96 (3) of the Forest Ordinance 2015 (Chapter 71).

Based on the facts of the case, the director of the sawmill company committed an offense under Section 96(1) of the Forest Ordinance 2015 (Chapter 71), read together with Section 79(2), 96(3), 98, and 99 of the same Ordinance.

The company was found to be illegally in possession of forest produce, including some Engkabang Jantong (Shorea macrophylla) logs.

The company was found to have committed the offence on Oct 9, 2018 when the Forest officers from UKPS, in collaboration with officers from Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Sarawak Forest Department, and the 10th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) stopped the unloading of 58 logs in a sawmill owned by private companies near Lorong Theng Kung Suk 4, Off Jalan Upper Lanang at 11pm.

The sawmill was also operating with an expired licence issued by the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation.

Judge Marutin Pagan also ordered that a shovel machine be forfeited and handed over to be disposed of by the government.

The director of the sawmill company was represented by advocate Raphael Ling, while the prosecution from UKPS was handled by deputy public prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin and prosecuting officer Christie Sereni Philimon from the Sarawak State Attorney General’s Chambers.