Six claim trial to illegal possession of logs at Sibu sawmill

SIBU (March 30): Six individuals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with illegal possession of logs at a Jalan Telian sawmill near Durin Bridge.

A statement from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) said they were allegedly found unloading 202 logs in the sawmill area of two companies on Feb 3, 2023 at 3.20am.

The six individuals pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 95(1) of the Forest Ordinance 2015 (Chapter 71), punishable under Section 95(1) and Section 95(2), read together with Sections 79 and 99 of the same Ordinance.

They were represented by defence counsel Danny Huang.

The prosecution proceedings from the UKPS were handled by deputy public prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin and prosecuting officer Christie Sereni Philimon from the Sarawak State Attorney General’s Chambers.

Judge Marutin Pagan allowed the six accused to be released on RM3,000 bail and one local surety each.

He also fixed April 17 for further mention of the case.