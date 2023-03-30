Stress, health issues among factors contributing to suicidal tendencies in police force

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): A study conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) found that stress, health status and the working environment are the three main factors that contribute to suicidal tendencies among its personnel and officers.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said stress factors stemmed from conflicts in relationships, problems in adjusting to new working environment, failing to maintain self-control, loneliness due to being away from family and marriage problems.

“To be completely honest and transparent, we have to admit that it seems that there is some suicidal tendency among the police force lately. This has been detected as early as 2015.

“That is why immediate steps have been taken by the police force even though the number of cases is small and low and can be considered isolated compared to the 130,000 personnel in the police force,” he said when replying to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Before making plans to overcome the matter, Saifuddin said PDRM and Home Ministry (KDN) analysed all of the data through empirical studies.

“For example, a study in 2014-2018 entitled ‘Penerokaan Bunuh Diri Dalam Kalangan Warga Polis’ found that during that period there were seven cases of suicide and this year alone, there is one case in Perlis which can be described as a high profile case, where it involved a murder of a wife, while (there is a case) in Bayan Lepas where a personnel had shot himself.

“That’s why we look at every aspect before allowing any police personnel to carry firearms, one cannot have any sign of mental disturbance or depression,” he said.

Among the efforts carried out to address the mental health issues include implementing religious and counselling programmes as well as psychological programmes. – Bernama