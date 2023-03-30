S’wak RTP funds go toward uplifting rural living standards, says Ugak

KAPIT (March 30): The Rural Transformation Project (RTP) is a Sarawak government initiative to uplift the standard of living in rural areas, said Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said funds under the RTP are meant for the construction of infrastructure and amenities, including longhouses.

“I advise the people to cooperate with the government to ensure uninterrupted implementation of projects planned for your area,” said Ugak who is Hulu Rajang MP, when officiating the new Rumah Naga Utan in Sungai Penyuan Baru, Tubau recently.

The construction of the new longhouse was financed using RTP funds.

During the ceremony, he also briefed the longhouse folks on the current political situation in the country, in which Gabungan Parti Sarawak is part of the federal unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Accompanying Ugak was Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, who also spoke at the function.

Those present included political secretaries to the Sarawak Premier, Michael Mujah Lihan and Beatrice Kedoh, pemancas Tony Kulleh and Umek Jeno, and penghulus Joshua William and Luhat Anyub.