Top three seeds cruise into world junior team boys U14 qualifier last eight

KUCHING (March 30): The top three seeded teams South Korea, Australia, and Japan sailed into the quarterfinals of the World Junior Team Championships Boys U14 Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying after winning the final group matches at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association Tennis Centre yesterday.

Top seeded South Korea was simply too good for the fifth seeds Uzbekistan, blanking the latter 3-0, with points coming from Kim Don Min who beat Alan Zinatulin 6-1, 6-2 in the first singles, Kim Won Min beating Akmal Abdullaev 6-0, 6-1 in the second singles while Dong Min-Cho Min Hyuk wrapped up the victory by beating Alan-Abdulkhodiy Khosilov 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles.

Second seeds Australia also scored a 3-0 win over seventh seeds Kazakhstan, with Anthony Baker Nikolas delivering the first point by beating Mansur Sainov 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles, Cooper Kose beating Yaroslav Pshenichnyy 6-2, 6-0 in the second singles while Cooper-Taiki Takizawa outplayed Mansur-Mikhail Michshenko 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles.

Joining them in the last eight are Chinese Taipei which beat New Zealand 3-0 and will meet South Korea today, Kazakhstan which will play Japan, Thailand which beat Kyrgyzstan 3-0 and will meet fourth seeds Hong Kong who emerged 3-0 winners over fifth seeded India.