KUCHING (March 31): A 27-door longhouse, Rumah Peter Igoh Nanga Mujan in Betong was totally destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) statement, a team of firefighters from Betong were deployed to the scene.upon receiving a distress call at 3.32pm.

“When they reached the scene, the fire had already spread across the 27-door longhouse and was 100 per cent destroyed,” it said.

No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.