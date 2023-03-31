Abg Johari: New Raudhatul Sakinah Complex fulfills Tok Nan’s wish

KUCHING (March 31): The newly-built Raudhatul Sakinah Complex was initiated by the late Pehin Sri Tan Sri Adenan Satem, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this when met after the launching of the complex at Semariang Muslim Cemetery here today.

The late Tok Nan had always wanted to build such facility for easy access to water supply at the cemetery and also for the convenience of the Muslims to perform ablution or ‘wudu’.

“Just to let you know, the late Tok Nan also wanted to have this facility because many of his family members are buried here,” he said.

“We discussed and saw the need to build such facility for cleansing before prayers, whereby this will provide convenience for those who may have health problems,” he added.