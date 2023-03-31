APM personnel capture five-foot-long estuarine croc in Bau river

KUCHING (March 31): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a five-foot-long crocodile in a river in Kampung Podam, Bau today.

APM Bau officer Lt Patrick Lagak Pateh said they received a call around 7.19am requesting for help to catch the crocodile.

He said an APM team led by Sgt Asraf Ismail was then assigned to assist.

Upon arrival at the scene, the APM personnel found the estuarine crocodile trapped in the river behind the complainant’s house.

“The operation team then acted to capture the five-foot-long crocodile with a baiting technique,” Patrick said in a statement today.

The crocodile was then brought back to the APM Bau office.

It is understood that the reptile will be handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action.