Bintawa man fined RM2,000 for threatening mum after she refused to give him money

KUCHING (March 31): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man RM2,000 in default four months in jail for committing criminal intimidation by threatening to hurt his mother.

Abang Azmil Abang Mohamad, 31, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence against his 56-year-old mother at a house in Kampung Bintawa here around 9.30pm on March 26, 2023.

According to the facts of case, Azmil suddenly behaved aggressively after his mother refused to give him the money he requested.

It is understood that he often asked his mother for money and would react aggressively and threaten to hurt her as well as other family members when she did not comply.

Fearing for her safety, as well as that of other family members, his mother lodged a police report.

This led to his arrest on March 27.

The investigation revealed that he committed the offence with the intention of instilling fear in his mother.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Azmil was unrepresented by legal counsel.