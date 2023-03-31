Copper foil project 68.8 per cent completed

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): SK Nexilis’s copper foil manufacturing facility at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) is 68.8 per cent completed as of February and is scheduled for completion before the end of this year.

The South Korean company’s top brass led by its Chief Executive Officer, Yi Jaehong briefed Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on the project’s progress during a meeting at Sri Gaya here on Friday.

“SK Nexilis wishes to thank the Sabah State Government and the Chief Minister for facilitating our investment in Sabah,” said Yi.

He told the Chief Minister that SK Nexilis expects to roll out its first production between September and October this year.

Yi also informed the Chief Minister that the company has employed 500 locals to work at the facility and to date 107 Sabah graduates and diploma holders are currently being trained as trainers in various disciplines including engineering, maintenance, production and logistics, amongst others in Korea.

SK Nexilis produces 15 per cent of the global copper foils for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The RM2.3 billion project which started in mid 2021 will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tonnes upon completion.

Hajiji thanked SK Nexilis for choosing Sabah to set up its first overseas facility and assured that the Sabah Government is committed to facilitate more investments to the state.

With Yi were SK Nexilis Malaysia Sdn Bhd CEO, Shin Dong Hwan.

Also present was Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.